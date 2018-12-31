Cost overrun of Islamabad airport went up to Rs 68.911 bln: PAC told

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) told the Public Accounts Committee of the Parliament here on Monday that Islamabad International Airport project had a cost overrun of Rs 68.911 billion that was 186.25 percent more than the initial cost.

The Auditor General in a presentation on Islamabad International Airport project of Civil Aviation Authority said that according to PC-1 in March 2008 the cost was projected at Rs 37 billion.