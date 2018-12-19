Corruption reference filed against Arbab Alamgir, others: NAB

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday filed a corruption reference against former Federal Minister Dr. Arbab Alamgir Khan, former MNA, Mrs. Asama Alamgir and others for alleged accumulation of assets. The NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has filed this reference in Accountability Court Peshawar after completion of investigation against them.

According to NAB, during investigation, it was revealed that the accused persons have accumulated huge assets worth millions of rupees disproportionate to their known legal sources of income.

Taking cognizance of the case, NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa started inquiry/investigation into the matter to ascertain real facts.

It is mentioned here that this corruption reference pertains to assets in Pakistan whereas supplementary reference regarding their foreign assets will be filed after receipt of documentary evidence through Mutual Legal Assistance sent by NAB.