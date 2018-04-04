Corruption of not a single penny proved against him: Nawaz

SAMMUNDRI, Apr 4 (APP):Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif Wednesday said a number of fake cases had been established against him but corruption of not even a single penny had been proved.

Denouncing corruption, commission and kick-backs, he said the veracity of allegations levelled against him were being exposed in courts.

Nawaz Sharif was addressing a condolence reference on the occasion of the 5th death anniversary of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhary Muhammad Sharif, father of Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Muhammad Shahbaz Babar, here at the Municipal Football Stadium.

The PML-N supreme leader said the people were asking as to why a prime minister committed to development, progress and prosperity of the country was punished.

He said as prime minister he served the people with a commitment. He had eliminated the menace of terrorism and load-shedding, but he was expelled from the office for the salary, which he had not received from his son, he added.

Nawaz Sharif said the court proceedings should be telecast directly so that the people could themselves assess the locus standi of the cases. He had been facing the cases since 1962 when he was a 12-year-old school-going boy, he added.

He said he had directly come from Islamabad, where he had so far attended 50 court hearings. It was an insult to the millions of people who had voted him to power, he added.

He said the people of Faisalabad would also enjoy Metro Bus service while the residents of Sammundri would get Sui gas.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said, had laid down a network of farm to market roads, besides establishing hospitals, schools, colleges and universities across the province. However, the country would make progress only when sanctity of the vote would be restored, he added.

He asked the people to rise against against injustice, whenever he would give a call for the purpose.

Nawaz Sharif also paid tribute to Chaudhary Muhammad Sharif, who, he said, had served the people of Sammundri and now Chaudhary Shahbaz Babar was serving them.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, Member of the National Assembly Hamza Shahbaz and Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Muhammad Shahbaz Babar also addressed the meeting.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Badar Chaudhary, Provincial Minister for Law Rana Sana Ullah Khan, MNA Mian Farooq, Chairman District Council Chaudhary Zahid Nazir and Mayor Faisalabad Razzaq Malik were also present.