Corruption major hurdle in progress, prosperity : NAB Chairman

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP): Chairman, National Accountability

Bureau (NAB), Qamar Zaman Chaudhry on Friday said corruption is root

cause of all evils and major hurdle in progress and prosperity of

the country.

Bureau’s officers need to double their efforts with

realization that eradication of corruption is a national duty, he

said this while chairing a meeting here.

He said NAB had chalked out a comprehensive and proactive

National Anti-Corruption Strategy of Awareness, Prevention and

Enforcement and during two and half years recovered Rs. 45 billion

from corrupt and deposited in national exchequer.

The Chairman said NAB’s prime focus was on cases of cheating

public at large by fraudulent financial companies, bank frauds,

willful bank loan defaults, misuse of authority and embezzlement of

state funds by government servants etc.

Since NAB’s inception, one of NAB’s major achievements has

been the recovery of around Rs. 285 billion of ill-gotten money.

He said through detailed introspection and analysis of

organizational weaknesses, overhaul of procedures and business

processes, all pillars of the organization i.e. Operations,

Prosecution, Human Resource Development and Awareness and Prevention

have been reactivated.

NAB has established its first Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in

Rawalpindi which has facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned

Documents and Fingerprint Analysis.

NAB has rationalized its workload and timelines have been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases putting a maximum limit of 10 months – from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to-investigation and finally to a reference in the Accountability Court.

He said NAB has also introduced a new System of Combine

Investigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from experience and

collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, a system of CIT

comprising Director, Additional Director, Investigation Officer and

a Senior Legal Counsel has been put in place.

The Chairman said to create awareness against ill effects of

corruption among youth, NAB in collaboration with Higher Education

Commission (HEC) had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in

2014 and in a very short span of time established over 42,000

Character Building Societies (CBSs) in universities, colleges and

schools.

NAB has target that number of CBSs should reach 50,000 in

2017 in order to aware students about ill effects of corruption.

He said in order to identify loopholes, suggest ways and

means to plug loopholes and measures for improvement/strengthening

regulatory mechanism of Federal and Provincial Governments, NAB has

constituted prevention committees.

Prevention Committee on Ministry of Religious Affairs has

forwarded its recommendations which were considered to provide

better facilities to Hujjaj and to address their problems.

Due to this step, arrangements made by Ministry of Religious

Affairs during 2016 were appreciated by all.