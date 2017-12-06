Corruption is a global phenomenon that strikes the poor the hardest:Governor

KARACHI, Dec 06 (APP):Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair has said that corruption is a global phenomenon that strikes the poor the hardest and hinders the economic growth and business activities.

He was speaking as a chief guest at a seminar”digitization reduces

corruption” organized by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), in continuation of its week-long anti-corruption activities here on Wednesday, said a NAB press release.

The Governor said that the subject of seminar is very relevant to the

present scenario, as reducing corruption by minimizing human interaction is one of the international best practices.

Governor Zubair appreciated NAB’s preventive efforts that have the potential of bringing improvement in public sector organizations.

He emphasized that apart from enforcement, under preventive regime NAB can work together with government organizations as well as corporate entities by issuing general guidelines for making control mechanisms more stringent, enabling the organizations to curb the corruption before it is occurred.

The DG NAB Karachi Mohammad Altaf Bawany expressed his gratitude to the Governor for being part of the struggle against corruption.

He said that NAB’s efforts under preventive regime and various awareness campaigns have reaped fruit whereby a visible change in the attitudes can be witnessed amongst the stake-holders, whereas deterrence has also served as effective preventive tool as every segment of society joins hands with NAB and plays its active part.

On the occasion Farukh Iqbal, Director IBA and IG Sindh Police A D Khawaja also delivered their speeches on the subject.

They dilated upon various aspect of digitization and its impacts on reduction of corruption.