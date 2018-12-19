Corrupt to land in jails: Ghulam Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Wednesday said that those who were involved in any kind of corruption would go to jails.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, he said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution and not working under the government. The NAB is holding inquiries freely, he added.

The Minister said that the people facing corruption charges also attacked courts in the past. He said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif lied in the National Assembly, courts and to the people. He said that corrupt elements have to face punishment.