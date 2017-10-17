Corrupt officers have no place in Bureau : NAB Chief

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP)::National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Rtd) Javed Iqbal Tuesday advised officers to refrain from indulging in corruption as the corrupt had no place in the Bureau.

Addressing a meeting held here to review performance of the Chairman Secretariat, he said necessary action would be taken against the officials involved in violation of laws. Despite initiating accountability process within the NAB, no action had yet been taken effectively against the corrupt officers who had inflicted severe loss to the Bureau, he added.

The chairman why no legal action was taken on inquiries and investigation made on basis of various complaints for last 17 years.

He directed that all possible steps should be taken to improve reputation of NAB. “No one is above law. Law stops us from misusing powers,” he added

He directed NAB officers to work with due diligence and honesty, and warned that he would not allow any official to ignore merit rules, transparency, honesty, and hard working while discharging their duties. He would not take a moment to act against corrupt elements in Bureau to punish them according to law, he added.

He also directed to conduct internal as well as external audits of NAB to ensure fair usage of funds and resources.