Corridor construction injects kinetic energy into Pakistan’s national development: Imran Khan

BEIJING, Jul 23 (APP):Chairman, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan has said that construction of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has injected kinetic energy into Pakistan’s national development and brought benefits to the people’s production and life.

“In the future, the corridor will receive wide support from all sectors of Pakistani society. The construction of the corridor continues to advance”, he said in an exclusive interview with a Chinese language newspaper ‘Guangming Daily’ published here on Monday.

Imran Khan actively affirmed the strong support of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor for Pakistan’s economic and social development.”With the pragmatic cooperation and joint efforts of the people of Pakistan and China, the corridor construction has brought about many areas of Pakistan’s economy and society for five years.

The new changes prove that the corridor has a positive boosting effect on the development of Pakistan. I believe that the corridor construction in the medium and long term will be firmly guaranteed and will continue to be implemented,” he added.

“Especially in the field of employment, corridor construction has played an irreplaceable role,” said Imran Khan.

“A large number of Pakistani employees are directly involved in the construction and operation of various projects under the corridor framework and are closely related to the project. The development of the downstream industry has brought a lot of valuable employment opportunities to the people of Pakistan. I believe that the corridor will continue to exert great potential in this regard in the future.”

Imran Khan believes that the employment problem, especially how to make the majority of the young people in Pakistan fully realized Employment is still a major bottleneck that plagues and restricts the development of the Pakistani economy.

It is also an important issue that needs to be properly addressed in the future at the Palestinian level.

According to data from the Pakistan Planning Commission, the early harvest project of the China-Brazil Economic Corridor has created 38,000 jobs, of which more than 75% are locally employed.

It is expected that in the next five to seven years, the corridor project will continue to create 500,000 jobs for Pakistan.

Imran Khan said that the PTI has long been concerned and committed to solving the employment problems of the broad masses of people in Pakistan, and corridor construction will provide the most extensive resources and platforms in this regard.

Imran Khan stressed that the corridor construction has actively helped Pakistan to improve the country’s investment and business environment.

“The corridor has created an ideal platform and opportunity for Pakistan in attracting foreign investment”.

At present, China is Pakistan’s largest investor and has injected inexhaustible momentum into Pakistan’s economic development. With the deepening of the corridor, in the future, more and more countries from within and outside the region will be attracted to invest and do business in Pakistan. Pakistan is also expected to become a transshipment hub and interconnection center in the region.

Imran Khan believes that Pakistan has a unique geographical advantage in geopolitical position, and the large population size also provides a rich labor reserve for the country’s development.

This huge potential of Pakistan will be translated into reality in the future. He believes that under the magnetic effect of corridor construction, “more countries will be more interested in investing in Pakistan, and in addition to the traditional infrastructure, foreign investment will also drive the rapid development of the tertiary industry such as tourism and finance.”

Imran Khan believes that at present, corridor construction has achieved fruitful results in the fields of education, health, medical care and other people’s livelihood.

In the future, Pakistan and China will continue to deepen cooperation in this field and create a brighter future for ordinary people in Pakistan.

Imran Khan said that his party has always advocated solving the basic livelihood issues that the ordinary people are most concerned about, and giving the people the opportunity to continuously improve and improve their living standards.

The corridor construction helps local people solve the most basic drinking water in backward areas. The medical problem is precisely the positive response to the above-mentioned initiative of the party. “Poverty is a long-term problem that needs to be resolved, and Pakistan has a huge poverty population.”

Imran Khan said, “China has the most experience in poverty alleviation and poverty alleviation. The people’s livelihood project under the corridor will realize the early realization of the Pakistani people. Rich life provides useful help.”

He also said, “Pakistan will embark on a path of sustainable development, and the pragmatic cooperation between enterprises in the corridors of the two countries in the areas of clean energy and green agriculture will greatly promote this process.”

Imran Khan believes that industrial cooperation is the most important part of the medium- and long-term planning of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The construction of various industrial parks in Pakistan and China will also become the most promising areas.

Through the leading role and radiation effect of industrial parks, Pakistani enterprises are expected to fundamentally enhance their hard power in the manufacturing sector, seek a place in the global value chain upstream, and gain a more competitive advantage in the international market.

“The local enterprises will continue to deepen cooperation with their counterparts from China.” Imran Khan said, “Under the framework of the corridor, the two sides will achieve mutual benefit and win-win through joint venture construction and cooperative operation.”

In the end, Imran Khan said that after 40 years of reform and opening up, China has become the world’s second-largest economy from a developing country with a large population base and complex society. Many of its valuable experiences are worth including. The Pakistani society, including the PTI, draws on it from all walks of life.

He said: “Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, China’s achievements in rapid economic development and comprehensive social governance are inspiring because it provides other developing countries and their political parties with a view to understanding their own affairs and realizing their own development.

He believes that on the basis of the historical friendship between Pakistan and China, under the leadership of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the future cooperation between the two countries will be stable and far-reaching, and Pakistan’s “golden opportunity period” will continue.