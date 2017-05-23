Corps Commanders moot expresses resolve to protect geo, ideological frontiers of country

RAWALPINDI, May 23 (APP): The participants of 75th Annual Formation Commanders conference on Tuesday expressed complete satisfaction with the steps taken at army level and expressed their resolve to protect geo and ideological frontiers of the country.
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided
over the conference held here at the General Headquarters, which
was attended by all General Officers of the Pakistan Army, an
Inter Services Public Relations press release said.
The participants were briefed on geo-strategic environment,
progress of operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, operational preparedness
against conventional threat and other matters concerning national
security.
The COAS said budding state of stability achieved after
countless sacrifices by the security forces, law enforcement
agencies (LEAs) and by the nation would be consolidated to have
a normalized Pakistan.
Referring to his recent visits to front-line field formations
along eastern and western frontiers, the COAS appreciated the
high state of operational readiness and morale of troops, especially
displayed in response to recent border / ceasefire violations.
Not-with-standing our desire for enduring peace with our
neighbours, any hostile action anywhere along our frontiers
shall be responded most befittingly, he added.
The forum also deliberated on the situation in Federally
Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), recent measures for better
Pakistan-Afghan border management, impending FATA reforms and
reiterated requirement of reform process in line with aspirations
of people of FATA.
Improving situation of Balochistan was also deliberated
upon. The forum reiterated its resolve to continue meaningful
contributions towards stability and progress of Balochistan with
support of its people.
Progress of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and security
of CPEC projects were discussed with emphasis to maintain focus on
further securing environment for timely progress of this vitally
significant mega initiative. Karachi operation, operations in Punjab
and elsewhere will be continued till sustainable stability is
achieved.
