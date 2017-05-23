Corps Commanders moot expresses resolve to protect geo, ideological frontiers of country

RAWALPINDI, May 23 (APP): The participants of 75th Annual Formation Commanders conference on Tuesday expressed complete satisfaction with the steps taken at army level and expressed their resolve to protect geo and ideological frontiers of the country.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided

over the conference held here at the General Headquarters, which

was attended by all General Officers of the Pakistan Army, an

Inter Services Public Relations press release said.

The participants were briefed on geo-strategic environment,

progress of operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, operational preparedness

against conventional threat and other matters concerning national

security.

The COAS said budding state of stability achieved after

countless sacrifices by the security forces, law enforcement

agencies (LEAs) and by the nation would be consolidated to have

a normalized Pakistan.

Referring to his recent visits to front-line field formations

along eastern and western frontiers, the COAS appreciated the

high state of operational readiness and morale of troops, especially

displayed in response to recent border / ceasefire violations.

Not-with-standing our desire for enduring peace with our

neighbours, any hostile action anywhere along our frontiers

shall be responded most befittingly, he added.

The forum also deliberated on the situation in Federally

Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), recent measures for better

Pakistan-Afghan border management, impending FATA reforms and

reiterated requirement of reform process in line with aspirations

of people of FATA.

Improving situation of Balochistan was also deliberated

upon. The forum reiterated its resolve to continue meaningful

contributions towards stability and progress of Balochistan with

support of its people.

Progress of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and security

of CPEC projects were discussed with emphasis to maintain focus on

further securing environment for timely progress of this vitally

significant mega initiative. Karachi operation, operations in Punjab

and elsewhere will be continued till sustainable stability is

achieved.