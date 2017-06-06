Army top brass rejects Afghan allegations, threats

RAWALPINDI, June 6 (APP): Special conference of
Corps Commanders’held at General Headquarters on Tuesday reviewed
regional security environment in the backdrop of recent terrorist
incidents in Afghanistan.
Forum chaired by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar
Javed Bajwa expressed solidarity with Afghan people and Security
Forces on loss of precious lives and vowed to continue its support
and cooperation with Afghanistan in fight against terrorism and
militancy.
According to Inter Services Public Relations, the
forum took exception to the unwarranted accusations and threats
against Pakistan in the aftermath of Kabul blast.
The forum also concluded that instead of blaming
Pakistan, Afghanistan needs to look inward and identify the real
issues.
While reaffirming continued support to regional peace
and stability, the forum reiterated Pakistan Army’s resolve to
defend the motherland against all types of threat.
