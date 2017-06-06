Army top brass rejects Afghan allegations, threats

RAWALPINDI, June 6 (APP): Special conference of

Corps Commanders’held at General Headquarters on Tuesday reviewed

regional security environment in the backdrop of recent terrorist

incidents in Afghanistan.

Forum chaired by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar

Javed Bajwa expressed solidarity with Afghan people and Security

Forces on loss of precious lives and vowed to continue its support

and cooperation with Afghanistan in fight against terrorism and

militancy.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, the

forum took exception to the unwarranted accusations and threats

against Pakistan in the aftermath of Kabul blast.

The forum also concluded that instead of blaming

Pakistan, Afghanistan needs to look inward and identify the real

issues.

While reaffirming continued support to regional peace

and stability, the forum reiterated Pakistan Army’s resolve to

defend the motherland against all types of threat.