RAWALPINDI, Sep 8 (APP): The 204th Corps Commanders’ Conference was

held on Fridnay at General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the

conference, an Inter Services Public Relations statement said.

The forum discussed internal and external security situation of the

country and progress of operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.