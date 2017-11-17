Corps Commander Lahore elected as President PGA

LAHORE, Nov 17 (APP):Lt Gen Amir Riaz,Corps Commander,Lahore was unanimously elected as the President of Punjab Golf Association at the general council meeting of the body here.

The elections were held for a fresh term of four years, said a

spokesman of the PGA while talking to APP on Friday.

Other elected office bearers were Brig(r) Tahir Saleemof Garrison Golf Club as Vice President, Brig(r) Sikandar Hayat of Defence Raya as Vice President,Shahid Wahab Rao of Defence Raya Golf Club as Secretary and Col Farhat Kiani of Garrison as Treasurer.Lady members elected on ladies seats are Dr Asma Afzal Shami and Mrs Maimoona Azam.

Elected members of the executive committee are Maqbool Max Babri

(Royal Palm), Dr Nadeem John (Sialkot), Lt Col Qasim (Gujranwala),

Maj Akhter Abbas (Multan), Col Masud ul Hassan Malik (Rawalpindi),

and Khawaja Pervaiz Saeed(Lahore Gymkhana).

Zahid Sultan was chosen to represent the professional golfers on the Executive Committee.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Amir Riaz said that he was a firm believer in team work and collective wisdom and considered this assignment a huge challenge.He hoped the new team will take golf to new heights and simultaneously take care of the allied staff like caddies and others and look after their welfare.