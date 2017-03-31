Corps Commander Lahore calls on Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, Mar 31 (APP): Corps Commander Lahore Lt. Gen. Sadiq

Ali called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here

on Friday.

The Chief Minister and the Corps Commander reviewed progress

on security issues and operation “Radd-ul-Fasaad”.

They expressed satisfaction over the continued actions against

terrorists and their facilitators, and reiterated their commitment to intensify operations against the terrorism until its complete eradication.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister paid tribute to

the sacrifices of the officers and Jawans of the armed forces in

the fight against terrorism.

He said, “War against terrorism is actually the war of existence for

Pakistan and incredible sacrifices of brave sons of our nation are bringing back peace to our homeland.”

Shehbaz Sharif said that the mind-set auxiliary to terrorism,

extremism and sectarianism needed to be reformed as the nation

had vowed to curb this scrounge of terrorism with coordinated

efforts. “Pakistan army is capable of dealing with all sorts of

challenges and their bravery in war against terrorism has inscribed

new history,” he added.

He said that Pakistan had cherished incredible achievements

in war against terrorism and it was hoped that operation “Radd-ul-Fasaad” would eliminate terrorism from the country.

He said that NAP was the guarantee of peace in Pakistan

and joint decisions of political leadership and armed forces were

bringing fruitful results.

He said that the world had acknowledged the great sacrifices

being rendered by Pakistan in fight against terrorism and whole

nation was standing firm against nefarious designs of terrorists.

He vowed that those playing with the innocent lives would be

held accountable.

“We will not leave any stone unturned to defeat the conspiracies of

foes with aggregate endeavors,” he added.