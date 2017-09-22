Corps Commander Gujranwala visits areas affected by Indian firing

RAWALPINDI, Sep 22 (APP): Corps Commander Gujranwala Lieutenant General

Ikramul Haque Friday visited Pasrur and Sialkot’s sectors, affected by Indian Border Security Forces’ (BSF) unprovoked firing on Saturday night.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued

here, during the visit the Corps Commander was briefed about the Indian Cease-Fire Violation (CFV).

Later, he visited the injured of Indian firing at Combined Military

Hospital (CMH) Sialkot and expressed his well wishes for their early recovery.