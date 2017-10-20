Corp Commander Lahore calls on CM

LAHORE, Oct 20 (APP):The newly deputed Corp Commander
Lahore, Lt Gen Amir Riaz, on Friday called on Punjab Chief
Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
The chief minister extended good wishes to the Corp
Commander over taking new responsibilities.
On the occasion, the chief minister said the nation was
proud of its brave armed forces and added that wonderful
successes had been achieved in the war against terrorism
due to concord decisions of political and military
leadership. He said the ation as well as the political
and military leadership was on one-page in the war against
terrorism and this war was the battle for the
survival of Pakistan.
The Armed Force of Pakistan, police, law enforcement
agencies and people from every walk of life had given precious
sacrifices and the martyrs sacrificing their lives in this
war were brave sons of the nation. “The reward of the immortal
sacrifices of the martyrs has been given in the shape of
peace and the nation salutes the valor of our martyrs,”
he added.
He said the commitment of patriotic people of Pakistan was
very strong and the hardened killers could not face the
unwavering commitment of Pakistanis and added that nefarious
designs of terrorists as well as their facilitators would
never be allowed to succeed.
