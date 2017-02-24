Coordination meeting for 6th census held at AADC

RAWALPINDI, Feb 24 (APP): Coordination meeting for Army’s

support during the 6th census was held on Friday at Army Air Defence Command (AADC) Headquarters.

Commander AADC Lt General Muhammad Zahid Latif Mirza,

Secretary Statistics Division, Chairman Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and senior civil and military officers attended the meeting, Inter Services Public Relations in a press release said.

The participants jointly reviewed preparations for successful

conduct of population and housing census and expressed satisfaction preparations.

Commander AADC assured the participants full assistance by

Army as per directions from Chief of Army Staff for smooth

conduct of the census.