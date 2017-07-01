Cooperative movement teaches equality, unity: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, July 1 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif has said the aim of global movement of mutual cooperation
is to work together to ensure equal distribution of resources
which also teaches the importance of unity.
He said that performance of agriculture in Punjab and
cooperative institutions in housing sector is exemplary. He
said that distribution of loans of billions of rupees annually
among farmers and supply of residential facilities to the public
by the cooperative institutions is undoubtedly commendable.
The CM said that previous governments did not work hard to
highlight the role of cooperative institutions however credit
goes to the PML-N government that we have taken measures to
restore these institutions, he added.
Congratulating all the people associated with this move on
the occasion of International Cooperative Day, the Chief Minister
said the Punjab government and its people express solidarity with
international volunteer cooperation and reiterate the commitment
that they would implement this global movement according to its
original principles in Punjab. He said all cooperative organizations
in the province would be mobilized so that our people may find
an opportunity to enhance their financial condition by making
best utilization of this development.
He said the Punjab government had allocated huge funds to
activate cooperative institutions to promote cooperatives and
highlighting its role in the province. Shehbaz Sharif said that
initiatives like restructuring of Punjab Provincial Cooperative
Bank Limited, biometric transfer of plot in Cooperative Housing
Societies and computerization of Cooperative Societies across
the province had been taken.
He said that cooperative institutions need to
evolve an effective strategy to make their role ideal for all.
