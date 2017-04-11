“Cooperation rather than conflict” are hallmark of foreign policy: PM

RISALPUR, April 11 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Tuesday said “cooperation rather than conflict” were the hallmarks of Pakistan’s policy of maintaining friendly relations, with other countries, particularly its neighbours.

Addressing the passing out parade of graduates here at the PAF Academy Asghar Khan, the Prime Minister said Pakistan was a peace loving country pursuing a policy of a peaceful neighborhood.

The Prime Minister said “shared prosperity rather than mutual suspicion should be among its defining features. Pakistan, for its part will never hesitate to extend the hand of friendship to all and shall never waver from returning goodwill with even more goodwill.”

“Cooperation rather than conflict should be its hallmark. This is in line with the vision of our founding father,” he said.

The Prime Minister said at the same time, “despite our earnest desire for peaceful coexistence, we cannot afford to remain oblivious to defending our sovereignty and protecting our independence.”

The Prime Minister said the concept of national security has undergone a transformation and wars were no longer an exclusive sphere of military forces.

“As long as nations strive to preserve their way of life, ideological identity and economic interests, wars will continue to be waged in different domains,” he added.

Prime Minister Sharif urged the young graduates to dedicate their energies to make Pakistan fully secure and a well defended country. “The whole nation stands behind you,” he said.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan’s armed forces were fully capable and prepared to respond to any spectrum of threats and pointed out that recent operations have brought tremendous improvement in the internal security environment.

He said the Pakistan Air Force alongside guarding the air space of the country has played a critical role in Operation Zarb-e-Azb.

He said true to its tradition of defending national interests at every frontier, it has given an excellent account of itself in the fight against terrorists.

“The nation acknowledges and commends the valour and outstanding professionalism exhibited by the PAF and it’s leadership at all tiers,” he added.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said the profession of arms demands perseverance and hard work. The unprecedented pace of development in military technology puts an additional onus on you.

“You must not leave any stone unturned in the performance of your duties and to continuously improve and hone your skills and expertise,” the Prime Minister said.

There are no shortcuts to success, he said and pointed that the only way forward was hard work.

“It is only relentless commitment that would make you excel and prosper in your careers. It should be your passion, as defenders of Pakistan’s air space, to pursue professional commitments with unswerving zeal and determination to maintain the country’s air arm as ‘second to none’.”

“You must immerse yourselves wholeheartedly in your respective areas, and devote every ounce of your energies to the cause for which you have taken a pledge of honor,” Sharif said.

The Prime Minister extended his profound congratulations to the graduating cadets and the faculty for maintaining highest standards of excellence and professionalism.

Talking to the PAF graduates the prime minister said; “You are today inheriting the mantle of heroes past, who despite being outgunned and outnumbered, defended this land with exemplary courage and with no regard for their own safety.”

He expressed the hope that they would serve this country with the same complete commitment, unwavering dedication, and absolute earnestness of purpose. Only this will justify the trust that your nation has placed in you, he added.

The Prime Minister said it was a matter of pleasure for him to be a part of the graduation ceremony of the combined courses of the College of Flying Training and Aeronautical Engineering.

“The memorable parade I have just witnessed is a testimony to the highest standards of training and discipline associated with the PAF Academy.”

Earlier he awarded badges to the successful graduates of 137 GD(P), 83 Engineering, 93 Air Defence, 18 A&SD, 06 Navigation and 02 Logistics Courses.

The Prime Minister along with the Chief of Air Staff Sohail Aman witnessed the march past. Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, diplomats and parents attended the event that concluded with a spectacular aerobatics show by the Sherdil team of PAF.