Cooperation between international navies vital to counter terrorism, piracy: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif Friday said cooperation between international navies
was imperative to counter the threats of terrorism, drug
trafficking and piracy.
In a message on Pakistan Navy’s Multinational Exercise
AMAN-17, the Prime Minister said Pakistan being a major
stakeholder in maritime security of Arabian Sea was fully
committed to ensuring freedom of navigation and lawful
maritime order.
He said the maritime security challenges in the Indian
Ocean were both multidimensional and multifaceted. Threats
like maritime terrorism, drug trafficking and piracy have
acquired international dimensions, he added.
The Prime Minister said cooperation between
international navies was therefore imperative to counter these
emerging threats.
“I am confident that AMAN-17 will be a big stride
towards this direction,” the Prime Minister said.
He said Pakistan’s geo-strategic
prominence capitalized with the launching of China Pakistan
Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, will become a `Game Changer’
for the region.
He said the mega project offers multitude of regional
and trans-regional economic prospects especially in the
maritime sphere.
The growing reliance on maritime highways with their
enormous economic benefits have accentuated the need for
keeping a safe and secure environment at sea.
He also extended a very warm welcome to all the
participants who have travelled from across the seas to
participate in the multinational exercise AMAN-17.
“I am glad that through AMAN series of exercises,
Pakistan Navy has been able to act as a bridge in the maritime
domain by bringing together the Navies of East and West on one
platform.”
The Prime Minister extended gratitude to the
participating navies in AMAN-17 in such large numbers.
“I also appreciate the enthusiastic and vigorous efforts
of Pakistan Navy for successfully organizing AMAN series of
Exercises since 2007,” he added.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said he looks forward to a
successful and rewarding exercise and thanked all
participating countries for taking part in this endeavour of
readiness for promotion of peace.