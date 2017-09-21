Convocation ceremonies held at PAF Academy Asghar Khan

RISALPUR, Sep 21 (APP): Convocation ceremonies of 133 GD (P),
16 A&SD courses of College of Flying Training and 82nd Engineering
course of College of Aeronautical Engineering were held here at
Pakistan Air Force Academy, Asghar Khan on Thursday.
Air Vice Marshal Imran Khalid Air Officer Commanding, PAF
Academy, Asghar Khan was also present at the occasion, said a press release.
In the convocation ceremony of College of Flying Training, Air
Vice Marshal (Retd) Faaiz Amir, Vice Chancellor Air University,
Islamabad, awarded degrees in the discipline of Bachelor’s of
Aviation Sciences to graduating officers.
Flying Officer Fida Muhammad Khan of 133 GD (P) course won
Chief of the Air Staff Gold Medal for overall best performance in
flying stream, while Flying Officer Muhammad Umar of 16 A&SD course
received Chief of the Air Staff Gold Medal for overall best
performance in non-flying stream. Flying Officer Zubair Khalid of
133 GD (P) course won Chancellor’s Silver Medal for 2nd best
performance in flying stream whereas, Flying Officer Rizwan Habib of
16 A&SD was awarded Chancellor’s Silver Medal for 2nd best
performance in non-flying stream.
Flying Officer Fida Muhammad Khan of 133 GD (P) course was
awarded the merit certificate for the best Group Research Project in
flying stream, while Flying Officer Muhammad Awais of 16 A&SD course
was awarded the merit certificate for the best Group Research
Project in non-flying stream.
Earlier, Lieutenant General (Retd) Naweed Zaman, Rector
National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) awarded medals
and merit certificates among the graduating officers of 82nd
Engineering course of College of Aeronautical Engineering.
President’s Gold Medal for standing first in Aerospace
Discipline was awarded to NUST cadet Muneebullah Nawaz, whereas
President’s Gold Medal for standing first in Avionics Discipline was
won by Pilot Officer Shajeeh Mustafa. Rector’s Gold Medal for Best
Project in Aerospace Engineering was awarded to NUST cadet Muhammad
Diyan Khan; whereas, Rector’s Gold Medal for Best Project in
Avionics Engineering was awarded to Pilot Officer Muhammad Shajeeh
Mustafa. Merit certificate for Best Aerospace Vehicle Design was
awarded to Pilot Officer Syeda Umm e Aymon, while merit certificate
for Best Avionics System Design was awarded to Pilot Officer Masroor
Khan.
Convocation ceremonies held at PAF Academy Asghar Khan
RISALPUR, Sep 21 (APP): Convocation ceremonies of 133 GD (P),