Continuity of democratic system imperative for development: Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):Minister of Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain Wednesday said the continuity of democratic system was imperative for the development and further stable national economy.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the general elections would be held on stipulated time and also ruled out any possibility of early election in the country.

The minister said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had supported democratic system in the country.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had held protest demonstration and sit-ins in the country but the present government had tolerated them.