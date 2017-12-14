Continuity of democratic system essential for country:Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Asif Kirmani Thursday said continuity of democratic system was essential for survival of the country.

In a statement, he said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had got the country on the basis of votes, hence sanctity of vote had to be ensured.

He said those who were trying to derail the system, wanted to destablise the country however such elements were well known by the nation.

Political traders should refrain from enmity of Pakistan in enmity of Nawaz Sharif, he said adding that the PML-N would confront such elements with the support of the people.

He said the wish to oust former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif from politics would not fulfill.

Development works done by Muhammd Nawaz Sharif were real trouble for the opposition, he said.