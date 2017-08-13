Continuity of democratic process is solution of all problems: Mushahid

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Federal Minister for Climate Change,
Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan Sunday said that continuity of the
democratic process was the only solution of all problems.
Talking to APP, he said said his party’s government believed in
practical steps for development instead of sheer rhetoric and
politicking on non-issues.
He pointed out that Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan
Threek-i-Insaf failed to discuss masses’ problems.
He said former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was leader
of people as they loved his leader.
The PML-N government had curtailed load-shedding and was
developing infrastructure for better transportation under the CPEC
and other projects, he added.
He said last sit-in of PTI badly affected national economy and delayed
the signing of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.
