Continuity of democratic process is solution of all problems: Mushahid

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Federal Minister for Climate Change,

Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan Sunday said that continuity of the

democratic process was the only solution of all problems.

Talking to APP, he said said his party’s government believed in

practical steps for development instead of sheer rhetoric and

politicking on non-issues.

He pointed out that Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan

Threek-i-Insaf failed to discuss masses’ problems.

He said former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was leader

of people as they loved his leader.

The PML-N government had curtailed load-shedding and was

developing infrastructure for better transportation under the CPEC

and other projects, he added.

He said last sit-in of PTI badly affected national economy and delayed

the signing of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.