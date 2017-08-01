Continuity of democratic process imperative for prosperity of country: PML-N leaders

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP): Leader, PML-N Saira Afzal

Tarar said on Tuesday that continuity of democratic process was

imperative for prosperity of the country.

Talking to Radio Pakistan she said, the maturity

shown by PML-N after current crisis was unprecedented adding consensus

of everybody on Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s name showed that he was a

competent person.

She said very few members of parliament were capable, loyal

and experienced genuinely and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was one of them adding he had decision making power and he well aware about implementation of his decisions.

Leader, PML-N Maj. (R) Tahir Iqbal also said “We are

making rapid decisions to avoid any delay in developmental

projects as there is a short time left in coming elections and we

do not want to waste any time.”

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was a seasoned politician, who had a

long struggle in the party.

He had successfully completed LNG terminal in record time which showed his competence, he added.

Leader, PML-N Nazir Muhammad added “We always say that

all the developmental projects under the tenure of Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi will continue.”

PML-N was an ideological party, which believed in rule of

law.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was a competent person. He would win with

majority, he added.