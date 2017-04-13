Consumers facing low voltage due to lengthy LT line: Abid Sher Ali

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP): Minister of State for Water and Power

Abid Sher Ali on Thursday said that due to lengthy LT line, the

consumers were facing low voltage problem.

Speaking in the National Assembly during question hour, he

said the material has been allocated vide Manager (MM) MEPCO

allocation and work will be completed by 30-4-2017.

He said that all the IPPs were generating electricity in the

country at present in accordance with respective dependable

capacity, except for any planned/schedule maintenance outage.

However, he said in case IPPs generate less electricity than

their generating capacity they were liable to heavy penalties, which

are more than the fixed capacity payments.

The efficiency of each IPP is determined at the Commercial

Operation Date (COD) and the IPPs were required throughout the term

of period to maintain it while in case of loss of efficiency IPPs

were subject to penalty, he added.

The determination of penalty was done by NEPRA as it comes in

its mandate, Abid said.

Abid Sher Ali said that government has taken various steps to

eliminate load shedding of electricity in the country by the year

2018.

Due to sincere and hectic effort of the government, the

generation capacity of electricity was continuously increasing

whereas load shedding was gradually decreasing inspite of continuous

increase in electricity demand.

For incoming summer season, approximately 3870 MW Generation

was expected to be added in the National Grid by June 2017, he

informed the lower house.

However, expected load shedding plan in coming summer season

was including four hours in urban, six in rural while nil in

industry.

He said, the government was committed to reduce load shedding

of electricity to minimum level with objective to improve the socio-

economic conditions in the country.

This was possible mainly by reducing generation cost of

electricity, the minister said.

To achieve the aforesaid objectives, the steps were being

taken including installation of Hydel and Coal Power Plants,

capacity improvement in power generation and consumption mix.

The other objectives were elimination of load shedding in

industrial sector, improvement in transmission & distribution system

to reduce losses, LNG-based generation to reduce cost by replacing

diesel oil, he added.

Abid said that constant review of operational system of

distribution companies and improvement in recovery and losses by

constant interaction with distribution companies.