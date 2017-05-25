Consul General launches English access Microscholarship Programme

KARACHI, May 25 (APP): The US Consul General in Karachi, Ms Grace
Shelton on Thursday formally launched the English Access
Microscholarship Programme (Access) for children from underserved areas
of Karachi.
This two-year after-school English-language and leadership
programme will train talented 13-20 year old students from disadvantaged
communities.
At the ceremony, Consul General Shelton encouraged the students
participating in this programme to take advantage of this opportunity to
sharpen their English language skills.
`It is inspiring to see the enthusiasm and dedication I see in
you today, and we only want to see that grow’, she remarked.
Highlighting the objective of the programme, Consul General Grace
Shelton said `We believe education is the key to a strong,
economically stable Pakistan. That’s why we here at the U.S.
Consulate in Karachi to support the Access programme’.
The English Access Microscholarhip Programme gives youth the
opportunity to develop excellent English language, communication, and
leadership skills. Throughout the world, the Access Programme has
reached over 115,000 students in over 80 countries.
The programme first began in Pakistan in 2004 and has since reached
over 13,000 Pakistani students.
Prior to the launch of the Access programme in Karachi, Access
launched in other areas in Sindh including Hyderabad and Jamshoro.
