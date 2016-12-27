Construction work on development projects in full swing: DG SBP

LAHORE, Dec 27 (APP): Director General Sports Punjab, Zulfiqar Ahmed

Ghumman said on Tuesday that construction work on all sports development projects is in full swing across the province.

He said that New Gymnasium halls and grounds are being built in several districts.

He expressed these views in a meeting with President Athletics

Federation of Pakistan (AFP) Maj-Gen (Retd) Akram Sahi at National Hockey Stadium here.

Ghumman said the government was giving top priority for creating

infrastructure throughout the province and SBP under the sports development programme is taking measure to achieve this objective.

Akram Sahi lauded the efforts being made by SBP for the development of sports and creation of sports facilities and said it will give a tremendous boost to the ongoing efforts for engaging youth to healthy sport activities.

Akram Sahi also praised the holding of ‘Train the Trainers’ programme

saying that the useful activity will produce long lasting impact on the future of sports in the province. “This revolutionary programme will also enhance the abilities and outputs of local coaches.”

Maj-Gen (Retd) Akram Sahi also appreciated the services rendered by DG SBP for the promotion of sports in the province.