Constitution to be followed for timely elections: Raja Zafar ul Haq

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):Leader of the House in Senate Raja Zafar ul Haq Wednesday said that Constitution would be followed for holding timely elections and giving proper time to Election Commission to fulfill its all obligations defined in the Constitution.

Speaking in the Upper House of Parliament, he said “We know that holding of election in time is essence of democratic process and Constitution will be followed in this regard”. He said that things would be settled in right direction and everything would be done as defined in the Constitution.

It is to mention that he stated this after some concerns expressed by the Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani over delay in passage of constitutional amendment regarding reallocation of the National Assembly’s seats among federating units. The Election Commission would give its action plan after this amendment regarding delimitation of constituencies and others matters related to next general elections due within 60 days after completion of term by this Assembly on June 1, 2018.

Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani said that he did not want to interfere in this issue. However, he said that he wanted to see flourishing democractic norms in the country as a political worker.

Leader of the Opposition also agreed to viewpoint of the Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani and said that matters would be resolved in a positive way.

Earlier Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid moved a motion to discuss the Annual Report of the National Economic Council for the Financial Year 2015-16