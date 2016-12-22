Constitution provides equal opportunities for everyone to live: Saad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Thursday said that the Constitution of the country has provided equal opportunities for everyone to live and progress.

While inaugurating a special Christmas Peace Train at Margala Railway Station, the minister appreciated and acknowledged the services of minorities specially the Christian community for Pakistan.

Saad Rafique said that Pakistan is not completed without the contribution of minorities and admitted the services given by them for the progress and prosperity of the country.

The minister said that the Christmas Peace Train is to spread the message of love, peace and harmony to help counter religious intolerance.

He said that the Train is symbol of close relationship between the Muslims and Christians and both the communities are working together for the betterment of the country.

“The Christmas Peace Train is first ever train in the history of the Sub-Continent which is inaugurated on the eve of Christmas Day,” the minister added.

Saad Rafique said that it was the responsibility of the federal and provincial governments to work for maintaining religious tolerance in the country.

The minister requested the Pakistani nation to visit Christmas Peace Train with their families.

He also appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Human Rights, Pakistan Tourism Development Authority (PTDC) and other stakeholders for decorating the train.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Human Rights Kamran Michael highlighted that struggle of Christian community as an equal partner in the development and solidarity of the country.

The minister urged all the people and Christian community in particular to continue their commitment to strengthen the country.

“Our Constitution also guarantees freedom and ensures protection of every citizen living in this country. We believe in love and humanity and will continue our efforts in this regard,” he said.

Kamran Michael said the train will help promote the soft image of the country on international level and this credit goes to the present government.

“The Christmas Peace Train is the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif,” he added.

The minister said that the present government had started Zarb-e-Azb and Karachi operation to restore peace in the country under the leadership of the prime minister.

On the occasion, Kamran Michael also sang a song on love and interfaith harmony among followers of various religions.

Secretary Ministry of Railways Parveen Agha, diplomats from different countries, senior officials from ministry of Railways, Ministry of Human Rights, PTDC and large number of Christmas community were also present on the occasion.

The train has left from Margala Station to Peshawar and will reach Rawalpindi tomorrow (Friday), while the train will reach Lahore and then Sahiwal.

The train will reach Multan on December 26. After staying in Multan the train will reach Khanpur on December 28. Later, the train will reach Rohri Railway Station.

On December 30, the Christmas Peace Train will reach Hyderabad. The train will reach Karachi on December 31.

Through this initiative, Pakistan Railways hopes to create awareness about inter-faith harmony in the country and to mark Christmas as well as the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.