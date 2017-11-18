‘Conspirators’ to get nothing except defeat: Maryam

LAHORE, Nov 18 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Maryam Nawaz Saturday said those, who were involved in conspiracies against the PML-N, would get nothing except defeat.

Talking to media-persons after visiting different parts of NA-120 constituency here, she said the PML-N was united and

would remain so.

Maryam said, “The PML-N believes in politics of serving people and with the grace of Allah Almighty it will

win the general election in 2018.”