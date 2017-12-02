Conspiracy to ignite sectarian violence in Pakistan foiled: Ahsan

SIALKOT, Dec 02 (APP):Interior Minister Prof Ahsan Iqbal has said that Pakistan has successfully foiled an international conspiracy to ignite sectarian violence in the country.

He said that international lobbies including India never wanted to see Pakistan as a politically and economically stable country, for which they keep hatching conspiracies to ignite religious and sectarian violence in Pakistan.

He stated this while addressing the participants in a Seerat

Conference, held in Narowal Saturday.

The minister said that Pakistan has successfully launched the

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, adding that India spent sleepless nights after its launch. He said the project is an ample proof of everlasting friendship between Pakistan and China. He said that India was still hatching conspiracies to sabotage the project, as it was hard for it to digest the great project in Pakistan.

Prof Ahsan Iqbal stressed the need for unity in the Muslim Ummah to foil the international anti-Islam conspiracies, saying that that it was hight time for the Muslim world to forge unity among its ranks and shun their differences for the glory of Islam.

He expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Myanmar and Palestine.

The federal minister said that the non-believers wanted to sabotage the peace of the Muslim Ummah by hatching anti-Islam conspiracies. He said that Islam presented a global system of foolproof security and peace, saying that terrorists had no religion, as every religion of the world gives the lessons of love and peace and respect for humanity. He added that the present wave of terrorism was a conspiracy against the Muslim Ummah.

Interior minister also urged the Ulema of Pakistan to play their role in promoting religious and sectarian harmony, brotherhood, unity, faith and peace in society.

He said that it was a need of the hour to forge unity in our ranks.

He stressed the need for unity among the Muslims to crush international anti-Islam conspiracies like Yemen war conspiracy.