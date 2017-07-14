Conspiracy being hatched to disrupt development, CPEC: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, July 14 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning and

Development, Ahsan Iqbal Friday said a conspiracy was being

hatched to disrupt development works, China Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC) projects, and democratic system in the country.

“Billions of dollars investment was coming to Pakistan

through CPEC projects, ” he said while talking to a private news

channel.

Like minded group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was

trying to halt the CPEC, political and democratic system in the country.

The conspiracy was being hatched against the democratically

elected government led by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who

had no corruption charges throughout his life, he said.

“No corruption charges or irregularities was found in any of

tenure of Nawaz Sharif, ” he said.

“It was a pre-planned plot to destabilize the democratic

government, ” he said.

To a question the minister said the prime minister holds

support of majority of voters of all the provinces including

Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir besides the people of

Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Replying to another question he said all the members

participated in the Cabinet meeting held here, had expressed full

confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The whole nation had demanded the prime minister who wanted

to make Pakistan an Asian Tiger, to foil the nefarious design of

the elements conspiring against the popular party of PML-N, CPEC

and development in the country.

To another question he said Pakistan was fighting a big

war against terrorism and some forces wanted to destabilize the

country.

He said the voters of the PML-N, and people belonging to

all segment of society were united with the present government

to foil the nefarious design of the enemy.