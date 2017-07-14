Conspiracy being hatched to disrupt development, CPEC: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, July 14 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning and
Development, Ahsan Iqbal Friday said a conspiracy was being
hatched to disrupt development works, China Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC) projects, and democratic system in the country.
“Billions of dollars investment was coming to Pakistan
through CPEC projects, ” he said while talking to a private news
channel.
Like minded group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was
trying to halt the CPEC, political and democratic system in the country.
The conspiracy was being hatched against the democratically
elected government led by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who
had no corruption charges throughout his life, he said.
“No corruption charges or irregularities was found in any of
tenure of Nawaz Sharif, ” he said.
“It was a pre-planned plot to destabilize the democratic
government, ” he said.
To a question the minister said the prime minister holds
support of majority of voters of all the provinces including
Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir besides the people of
Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).
Replying to another question he said all the members
participated in the Cabinet meeting held here, had expressed full
confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
The whole nation had demanded the prime minister who wanted
to make Pakistan an Asian Tiger, to foil the nefarious design of
the elements conspiring against the popular party of PML-N, CPEC
and development in the country.
To another question he said Pakistan was fighting a big
war against terrorism and some forces wanted to destabilize the
country.
He said the voters of the PML-N, and people belonging to
all segment of society were united with the present government
to foil the nefarious design of the enemy.
