Conspiracy against PML-N surfaced after JIT report: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, July 22 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister
Dr Musadik Malik on Saturday said the conspiracy, being hatched
against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, had
surfaced after the report of Joint Investigation Team (JIT).
Speaking in a private news channel programme, he said
the report of JIT was apparently biased , unauthentic and
inconclusive.
He said JIT had not conducted interview from Qatri prince
which was not logical and there were many gaps and flaws in its investigation process.
Musadik Malik said the Prime Minister would not resign as
his hands were clean.
Replying to a question, he urged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf
(PTI) chief Imran Khan to submit detail of his bank accounts
in the Supreme Court.
