Consensus developed on Gwadar Master Plan: Khusro

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Wednesday said consensus among stakeholders had been developed on the Gwadar City Master Plan, which would be finalized at the earliest.

The minister was talking to Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, who called on him here. Matters of mutual interest, including progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, came under discussion during the meeting, a press statement issued by the ministry here said.