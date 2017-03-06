Consensus developed among all political parties on military courts: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6(APP): Federal Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar on Monday said that consensus has been developed among all political parties about the expansion in time period of military courts.

Talking to mediapersons at Parliament House lobby jointly by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid, he said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz neiher made decisions without consulting opposition parties nor it would do so in future.

He said that the entire nation was united against terrorism.

The minister said that PML-N held consultation with all political parties regarding the matter of military courts.

Today National Assembly session was called with the consultation of all political parties, the minister said. Ishaq said elimination of terrorism was a difficult task but it would be completed with unity.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) held a meeting of All Parties Conference (APC) on March 4 and suggested extension of military courts for one year.

The PPP suggestions would be discussed with all political parties, he said and added, a National Assembly session would also be called in during next two days regarding the issue.

An improvement was seen in 20 different points of National Action Plan (NAP), he added.

Meanwhile, talking to mediapersons on the occasion, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid said that a consensus had been developed on the draft of courts on February 27, among all political stake holders.

The government, he said would review the matter in consultation with all political parties adding that we will try to resolve the issue with complete consensus.