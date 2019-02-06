Conflicts’ resolution is indispensable for durable peace in South Asian region: Pak Envoy

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP):Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Maj Gen (retd )Dr Shahid Ahmad Hashmat has said that conflicts’ resolution is indispensable for durable peace in South Asian region and stressed the need for integration of regional economies for peace, prosperity and economic growth in this age of globalization.

He was speaking to a seminar titled ‘Prospects of Peace, Progress and Prosperity in South Asia’ at BMICH Colombo on Tuesday, it was organized by the Pakistan High Commission, a message reaching here Wednesday from Colombo said.

Various aspects of progress, development and resolution of conflicts in South Asian region were discussed during the Seminar.