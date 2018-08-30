Conference on Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to be held tomorrow

LONDON, Aug 30 (APP):A conference on Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah will be held at Pakistan High Commission here Friday on August 31.

The conference is being organized by Pakistan High Commission London in collaboration with Pakistan Professional Forum (PPF) to highlight the contribution of Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for pre and post services to Pakistan.

Speakers from various walks of life will also highlight important aspects of the Quaid’s life and political struggle in the creation of Pakistan.

The speakers included Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK) Sahebzada

Ahmed Khan, former High Commissioner Wajid Shamsul Hassan, Sir William Blackburne, Chairman

Pakistan Society Dr. Farrukh Hussain, Chairman PPF and Sheikh Shuja former Mayor of Hackney.