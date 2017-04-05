Conduct of Census will be completed at any cost: COAS

RAWALPINDI, April 5 (APP): Chief of Army Staff General

Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that the conduct of

Census will be completed at any cost.

He said that the soldiers and civil enumerators who

embraced Shahadat in Lahore following suicide attack were

on Census duty, Inter Services Public Relation’s (ISPR)

media release here stated.

“Conduct of Census is a national obligation. Sacrifice

of precious lives of civil enumerators and soldiers is beyond

any doubt a great sacrifice,” the COAS said.

“These sacrifices will only strengthen our resolve

and with the support of entire nation, we will cleanse the

menace of terrorism from our soil,” he said.

“My heart goes to bereaved families and my highest

tributes to martyrs who laid their lives in the line of

duty,” he added.