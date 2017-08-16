Condolence reference for professor Jamal Naqvi held

KARACHI, Aug 16 (APP): Celebrated intellectual and writer late professor

Syed Jamaluddin Naqvi was remembered and paid homage in a condolence reference held at Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi.

Federal Minister Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo was the chief guest on the

occasion, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The federal minister Bizenjo, ACP president Mohammed Ahmed Shah, Dr

Aaliya Imam, Zahida Hina, Qaiser Bengali and others spoke on life, personality and services of later Naqvi.

They said that Naqvi was a person who kept insight into international

affairs and he was active in practical politics.

Naqvi also remained active in the Pakistan Communist Party and he was

imprisoned for many times, they added.

He wrote a book and in which he rejected his political ideology. Adding

that his struggle could not be ignored.