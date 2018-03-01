Concerted efforts needed to end unfair practices: President Mamnoon

LAHORE, Mar 01 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday said that in the interest of nation concerted efforts were needed to end unfair practices as well as injustice at all levels.

He was addressing the concluding day of three-day10th Annual Nazria Pakistan conference here at Nazria Pakistan Trust auditorium.

President said the nation has ample potential to compete and excel in all fields of life and urged efforts for progress of the country while overcoming small internal issues and mutual differences.

He said Pakistan would have achieved greater success and more progress if corruption did not

prevail in the country. He cited that there was one textile mill in 1947 but the number increased manifold and the sector enjoyed immense progress in past many decades.

President Mamnoon said that Allah Almighty has blessed the nation with myriad blessings and expressed his firm hope that the country would progress in future.

He remarked that Pakistan came into existence after a dynamic movement which had the core principle of self-reliance and self-dependence at its centre. However,he stressed that such goals cannot be achieved without unity.

President stressed that political stability was important for development and financial independence.

He said there was no shortage of resources or manpower and every citizen of Pakistan had the zeal to serve the nation,adding there was need to correct the mistakes and shortcomings on collective issues for a better future.

The President said that several countries were ambitious to connect with China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) even before the start of its operation.He said the CPEC would not only reduce the distances but it would also open up new vistas of progress in the region.

However,he said that progress and national development goals needed stability and harmony at all levels.”No doubt, our country is faced with troubles but facing the challenges with wisdom is key to success,” he added.

President Mamnoon Hussain expressed that he felt re-invigorated when he participated in such sittings where idealogy of Pakistan was discussed and highlighted.

He said that heroes of Islam and of Pakistan movement should be given more space in the academic syllabi of schools and colleges.In this context he said he broached the matter with Prime Minister and the syllabi was under review to improve it further according to national ideology.

Earlier, Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafique Rajwana said in his address that he had high hopes from youth of the country,saying Pakistan is a very gifted country with countless blessings given by Almighty Allah.

Later, Nazria Pakistan Trust Vice chairman Professor M.Rafique Ahmad presented souvenirs to President of Pakistan,and Governor Punjab.