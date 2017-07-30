Computerized Library to be launched on Aug 12 at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, July 30 (APP): A computerized Lok Virsa Library

Catalogue will be launched on August 12 to provide online help

and assistance to scholars, students, common citizens on folklore

and cultural heritage.

“Current Heritage Library’ offer unparalleled opportunities

for self-directed learning and exploration by people of diverse

ages, interests, backgrounds, and abilities,” an official of Lok

Virsa told APP.

He said that for society as a whole, `Heritage Library’

provides valuable intangible benefits as sources of national,

regional, and local identity.

The library has a collection of over thirty-two thousand

(32,000) books and journals.

Additionally, a collection of two hundred (200) books

published by Lok Virsa, is also available in library. The

library will serve students, researchers and scholars in

connection with their research work on cultural heritage

of Pakistan.

The numerous manuscripts, original research reports,

field surveys and monographs on Pakistani culture will be

accessible to people.