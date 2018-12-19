Comprehensive strategy key to development of institutions: Dawood

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile Industry and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood here on Wednesday said that proper strategy and vision was key for development and strengthening of any public sector and private institution.

No institutions including Parliament, corporate and business sector can be strengthened without clear vision, proper strategy and management of human capital, he said while addressing an awards giving ceremony organized by Pakistan Institute of Management ( PIM).

The Advisor said that implementation of vision and proper strategy is key of success for institutional building and management. He said we need to execute meritocracy in our institutions, both in private and public sectors for implementing the vision through strategy. He said that comprehensive strategy was needed to ensure good governance and management in the institution. He said that PIM has vital role in enhancing the capacity of the institutions in the country and the government is committed to improve the governance and management in the public sector and private institutions. He hoped that Pakistan would be great nation of the world in coming days.

While addressing the ceremony, Executive Director PIM, Mohammad Abid Hussain said that his institution is committed to enhance the capacity of institutions. He said that his institution trained upper and middle level management though different trainings to enhance the capacity of the institutions.