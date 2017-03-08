Comprehensive strategy be prepared to curb character assassination through social media: Nisar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar
Ali Khan on Wednesday said that a comprehensive strategy should
be prepared within three days to curb character assassination
through social media.
He directed Ministry of Interior officials to evolve such a
system in consultation with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA),
so that there should not be a curb on freedom of expression and at
the same time no one could misuse this right.
A statement issued here said that Federal Investigation Agency
(FIA) has presented a report to Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan regarding
defaming high level judicial personality through fake picture on
social media.
The minister expressed his annoyance over refusal to
provide required information from Facebook administration. The
United States government was also contacted in that regard.
“It seems that social media is working under
Freedom to Lie rather than freedom of expression,” he said.
Chaudhry Nisar said it was regrettable that Facebook
Administration and American officials were not realizing sensitivity
of the matter.
He said neither a foreign company under its policies
and freedom of expression would be allowed to make any high profile
personality controversial, nor any one had the right to use social
media for character assassination.
The minister directed that the management of social media
companies should be contacted to introduce local version of Facebook,
Twitter and WhatsApp and it should also be ensured that spread of
controversial material regarding character should be effectively
prevented.