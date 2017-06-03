Comprehensive programme evolved for sustainable development: Shehbaz

LAHORE, June 3 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that Punjab government has presented balanced and speedy development budget this year like previous years and record funds have been allocated for the development of rural and urban areas.

The CM said that historic resources have been earmarked for raising

living standard of people of South Punjab, while special attention has

been paid to provision of education, health, potable water and

development of other sectors.

He said this budget guarantees sustainable development, strong economy

and a comprehensive programme has been evolved for industrial and agriculture development. He said that this budget is a coordinated

economic document for public welfare.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Punjab government like past has presented an

excellent welfare, exemplary and record development budget for the

financial year 2017-18.