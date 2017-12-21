Comprehensive aviation strategy made to cope with modern era challenges: Mahtab

KARACHI, Dec 21 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mahtab Ahmed Khan Thursday said that a comprehensive strategy had been made to cope with the modern era challenges being faced by the aviation sector due to continuous growth in air traffic.

He was chairing a high level meeting here during his visit to Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) headquarters, where a detailed briefing was also given to him regarding the functioning and working procedure of the organization.

Besides, Secretary Aviation Irfan Ilahi, CAA Director General Air Marshal (Retd) Asim Suleman and other high officials of the Aviation Division and PCAA were also among the attendants.

Mahtab said a principle decision had been taken to review and redefine the aviation policy and to restructure the PCAA along with providing level playing field to upgrade and edifice the performance of airlines as per the requirements of contemporary markets and customers.

He asserted the authority concerned to present a report after consulting all the airlines in that regard. He said efforts were being made to provide the best available facilities to the passengers.

Mahtab reviewed the existing procedures and regulations and directed to carry out independent complete diagnostic study of the organizational structure and provide necessary recommendations to improve the same without any delay.

He also directed to establish a grievance redressal forum immediately and conduct the training programmes to enhance the capacity to meet business objectives and goals.

He directed to upgrade the airports and associated infrastructure with the latest technology and said that implementation of the best industry practices should be ensured.

He said improved business processes of enterprise along with strict implementation of the regulatory regimes as per international standards would not only help the PCAA in taking leadership role in the region, but also enhance the socio-economic development of the country.

He also directed to provide all possible facilities at all the airports, particularly Karachi Airport, and to ensure the uninterrupted water supply.

Mahtab directed the PCAA to hire a world class consultant at the earliest to propose recommendations for organizational transformation on modern lines and implementation mechanism as well as to identify the gaps in the present functioning, to achieve the strategic objectives.

He said the purpose to initiate the organizational transformation process in the PCAA was to transform itself into one of the leading aviation organizations in the world and to implement international best practices of the industry.

Mahtab directed to focus on enhancing the organizational capabilities in terms of safety, security, efficiency, capacity building and environment.

He said Pakistan was heading towards prosperity and economic stability and in view of the market potential the air traffic would further grow and “we will face the challenges to aviation sector in terms of safety, security, efficiency, capacity and environment.”

He directed the PCAA to not only upgrade its civil and technological infrastructure, but also adopt the best industry practices worldwide, including modern concepts of business and information technology such as strategic human resource management, supply chain management, customer relationship management, enterprise resource planning which would revolutionize the organization.Those practices should be adopted not only to upgrade the quality but also improve the services, he added.