Compound of Union Council Nazim attacked in Buner

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP): The compound of Union Council
Nazim in Totalai area of district, Buner was attacked with a
hand grenade in the wee hours of Saturday.
According to a private news channel, the explosion caused collapse of roof of the
compound and trapping two people in the debris.
Rescue operation is underway to dig out the people stuck
underneath the debris.
According to police “a hand grenade was thrown by unidentified men on the house of
Totalai Union Council Nazim, the explosion led to the roof collapsing upon the two asleep
people inside”.
