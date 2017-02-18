Compound of Union Council Nazim attacked in Buner

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP): The compound of Union Council

Nazim in Totalai area of district, Buner was attacked with a

hand grenade in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to a private news channel, the explosion caused collapse of roof of the

compound and trapping two people in the debris.

Rescue operation is underway to dig out the people stuck

underneath the debris.

According to police “a hand grenade was thrown by unidentified men on the house of

Totalai Union Council Nazim, the explosion led to the roof collapsing upon the two asleep

people inside”.