ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Finance minister Ishaq Dar Friday said the
non- tax filers would not get any relief in reduction of withholding of taxes related to registration of vehicles.
He said to encourage compliant tax filers, following proposals had been
made on withholding tax with regard to vehicles registration;
reduction of withholding tax on 850 cc vehicles from Rs10,000 to Rs7,500, on
851-1,000cc from Rs20,000 to Rs15,000, and on 1001-1300cc from Rs30,000 to
Rs25,000.
Compliant tax filers to get relief
