Completion of mega projects, priority of government: KP CM

PESHAWAR, Aug 24 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan here on Friday said that early completion of

Bus Rapid Transit Project Peshawar and other mega projects, expanding resource base of the province, promotion of productive sectors and efficient delivery would be priority of his government.

He was talking to different delegations, MPAs and others at Chief Minister Secretariat on third day of Eid-ul-Azha.

The Chief Minister said that the province is to be run under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. We would invest in human development and encourage boosting productive sectors in the province. Tourism would be promoted to become the mainstay of the provincial economy, he said adding that development of agriculture sector is another area and his government would work on it. He said that youth would be encouraged and facilitated to fulfill their responsibilities enabling them to take province and country to new heights of development and prosperity.

Mahmood Khan said that rapid industrialization is the destination of the province and its resources would be explored and exploited for the benefit of the people of KP. Mass scale investment would be facilitated and infrastructure would be developed while the whole province would be integrated for speedy development, he added.

The Chief Minister said that good governance would be the hallmark, corruption would be eliminated and merit based decision making would be promoted. The natural resources of the province would be the baseline for industrialization and economic development, he expressed.

He assured the people friendly governance in the province adding that developmental fund would be judiciously distributed through a uniform development approach besides strengthening public sector institutions and ensuring prompt justice for everyone.

Our government, he said, would provide an enabling environment to every individual to contribute to overall development of the nation adding that his government would make stand people on their own feet.

He also assured a new style of governance in the province and said that he would prefer to remain among the public and cement the relationship between the rulers and the ruled. His cabinet would initially comprise off ten ministers and four advisers and their performance would be under constant scrutiny, he said. He called upon journalists to share good ideas for effective governance and said that the government would welcome constructive criticism to remove weaknesses in the delivery besides ensuring efficient governance in the province.