Completing delimitation process imperative for holding election in time: Zafarullah

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (APP):Minister for Law, Barrister Zafarullah Khan on Tuesday said that completing delimitation process was

imperative for holding next election in time.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), should fulfill the responsibility in the Senate so that delimitation

process could be completed without delay, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Expressing concerns over delay in the process of delimitation, he said in case of further delay,

the next election would have to be conducted on the basis of old census.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government in the past, had made efforts for completing the Census

in the country, he said.

Giving credit to the present government running under the vision of PML-N, he said the process of census

had also been completed successfully.

To a question about Cabinet meeting held here, he said that besides other matters, debate on

deweaponization and establishing universities in the country were also held.

To another question regarding public gathering of Pakistan Peoples Party in the federal capital,

he said that the PPP was a democratic party but it was losing popularity in the country.