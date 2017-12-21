Complete consensus on Shehbaz as next premier: Daniyal

LAHORE, Dec 21 (APP):Federal Minister for Privatisation

Daniyal Aziz Thursday said Pakistan Muslim League-N

had already nominated Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as

the next prime minister of Pakistan and there was complete

consensus among the party leaders on his name as the next

premier.

Speaking to the media outside Jati Umra, he said that

former premier Nawaz Sharif’s announcement regarding Shehbaz

Sharif as the candidate for the prime minister office in

the next elections was the result of his hard work, devotion

and public service.

He said that the Sharif family was fully united and

conspiracies aimed at creating differences among the members

would fail.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was struggling to prove his

innocence, adding that he (Nawaz) was punished first and

proofs were being collected later.

He said that propaganda was being made across the world

to prove Nawaz Sharif as a corrupt prime minister which,

he said, was totally wrong. “A NAB team went to London thrice

but failed to get proofs against Nawaz Sharif,” Daniyal added.

The minister said that consultation with all political

parties over FATA bill was in progress. He said that national

economy was at the worst due to the current situation of the

country.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-N President Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif, while chairing a meeting at Jati Umra, nominated Punjab

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the candidate for the prime

minister slot in the next elections.

According to sources, Nawaz Sharif eulogised Shehbaz Sharif’s

commitment and public services.