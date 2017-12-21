Complete consensus on Shehbaz as next premier: Daniyal

LAHORE, Dec 21 (APP):Federal Minister for Privatisation
Daniyal Aziz Thursday said Pakistan Muslim League-N
had already nominated Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as
the next prime minister of Pakistan and there was complete
consensus among the party leaders on his name as the next
premier.
Speaking to the media outside Jati Umra, he said that
former premier Nawaz Sharif’s announcement regarding Shehbaz
Sharif as the candidate for the prime minister office in
the next elections was the result of his hard work, devotion
and public service.
He said that the Sharif family was fully united and
conspiracies aimed at creating differences among the members
would fail.
He said that Nawaz Sharif was struggling to prove his
innocence, adding that he (Nawaz) was punished first and
proofs were being collected later.
He said that propaganda was being made across the world
to prove Nawaz Sharif as a corrupt prime minister which,
he said, was totally wrong. “A NAB team went to London thrice
but failed to get proofs against Nawaz Sharif,” Daniyal added.
The minister said that consultation with all political
parties over FATA bill was in progress. He said that national
economy was at the worst due to the current situation of the
country.
Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-N President Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif, while chairing a meeting at Jati Umra, nominated Punjab
Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the candidate for the prime
minister slot in the next elections.
According to sources, Nawaz Sharif eulogised Shehbaz Sharif’s
commitment and public services.
